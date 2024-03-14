Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Declines By 36.1%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 14th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

BFAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,381. Battery Future Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.