Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Grows By 159.8%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
bioAffinity Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 105,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
