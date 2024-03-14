Short Interest in Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Rises By 58.1%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 14th total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 229,183 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 16,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,858. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

