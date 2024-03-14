Short Interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Grows By 60.0%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 363,100 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 14th total of 227,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Star Foods by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSFC traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 1,702,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Blue Star Foods has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

