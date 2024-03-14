Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Decreases By 35.5%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 14th total of 186,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $61,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

