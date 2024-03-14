Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Increases By 225.0%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HeartBeam Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEATW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. HeartBeam has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Get HeartBeam alerts:

About HeartBeam

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.