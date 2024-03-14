Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Grows By 650.0%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

Hugoton Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

