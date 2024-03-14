Short Interest in i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Increases By 795.5%

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 795.5% from the February 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
i3 Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ITEEF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.27.
i3 Energy Company Profile
