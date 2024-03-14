Short Interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Drops By 35.2%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 14th total of 851,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovid

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,085,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,748.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovid by 230.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132,728 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovid in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Innovid by 29.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Innovid in the third quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Innovid has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

