Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Increases By 666.8%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 666.8% from the February 14th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 96,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,753. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

