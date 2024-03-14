Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Increases By 666.8%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 666.8% from the February 14th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 96,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,753. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intesa Sanpaolo
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.