Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Rises By 655.6%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 655.6% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kirin Trading Up 0.1 %

KNBWY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 74,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,966. Kirin has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.