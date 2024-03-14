Short Interest in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Drops By 37.5%

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGVC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGVC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the third quarter worth $281,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 864.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.