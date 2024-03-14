Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Decreases By 21.1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Opthea Stock Performance

Shares of OPT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Opthea has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Get Opthea alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opthea

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Opthea by 1.0% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,914,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Opthea in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.