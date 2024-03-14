Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Decreases By 21.4%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,594. RPM International has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

