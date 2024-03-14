Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Decreases By 21.9%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 345,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 704,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Senti Biosciences by 88.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNTI stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 58,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,010. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

