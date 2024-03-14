Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Declines By 31.4%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 14th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,086.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $28.79 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

