Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Increases By 35.9%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 14th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41. Taikisha has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Get Taikisha alerts:

Taikisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.