Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW) Rises By 41.7%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

TGAAW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,921. Target Global Acquisition I has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

