Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Expands By 88.7%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TDK Stock Performance

TDK stock remained flat at $51.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. TDK has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

