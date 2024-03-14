Short Interest in Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Grows By 160.1%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a growth of 160.1% from the February 14th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Telesis Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Telesis Bio has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesis Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Telesis Bio by 66.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telesis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system, including BioXp 3250 system, BioXp 9600 system, and BioXp DBC, which are empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits, such as BioXp De Novo kits, BioXp select kits, BioXp next generation sequencing kits, and BioXp DBC kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis designs to significantly reduce timelines for constructing synthetic DNA, RNA, and proteins compared to traditional chemical synthesis, paving the way for more efficient and effective development of mRNA-based vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics, and personalized medicines.

