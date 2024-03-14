Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Declines By 42.1%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 14th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of TIVC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

