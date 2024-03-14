Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Declines By 42.3%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 14th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,887. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.19.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

