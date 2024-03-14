Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Decreases By 59.9%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the February 14th total of 127,500 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 94,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,164. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.92. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Stories

