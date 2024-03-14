Short Interest in Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Rises By 600.0%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Trans-Lux Stock Performance
Shares of Trans-Lux stock remained flat at $0.84 during trading on Thursday. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.66. Trans-Lux has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
Trans-Lux Company Profile
