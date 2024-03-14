Short Interest in Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Rises By 600.0%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

Shares of Trans-Lux stock remained flat at $0.84 during trading on Thursday. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.66. Trans-Lux has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

