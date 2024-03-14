Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

