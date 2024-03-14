SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a PE ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 0.85. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,835 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 343,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 226,187 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

