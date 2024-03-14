SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SGMA opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
