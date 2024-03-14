Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,250 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,137 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 68,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,706. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

