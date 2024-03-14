Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.34. 13,558,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,598,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.50. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $93.04 and a one year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

