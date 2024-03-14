Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,402. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

