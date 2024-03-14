Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 178,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,216.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,683,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,633,039. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.24 and a 200 day moving average of $187.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.