Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,840 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 1,044,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

