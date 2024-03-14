Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 14th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Simpple Trading Down 21.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPPL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,074. Simpple has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08.
Simpple Company Profile
