Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 14th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,074. Simpple has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Simpple Ltd. operates as an advanced technology solution provider in Singapore. The company develops SIMPPLE Ecosystem, an ecosystem solution that automates workflow and the workforce in areas, such as building maintenance, security surveillance, and janitorial services. Its SIMPPLE Ecosystem includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, a robotic solution in cleaning and security domains, as well as Internet-of-Things devices and peripherals; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates workflow processes in a built environment setting.

