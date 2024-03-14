SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie Sells 3,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $175.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $183.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

