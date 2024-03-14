SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie Sells 3,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance
SITE opened at $175.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $183.93.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.
View Our Latest Report on SITE
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SiteOne Landscape Supply
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.