SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday. 276,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session's volume of 165,383 shares.The stock last traded at $56.61 and had previously closed at $57.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

