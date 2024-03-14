Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $115.10 Average PT from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.10.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.38 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

