SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.03

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 176053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

