SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) vs. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Financial Contrast

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SouthState shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SouthState alerts:

Dividends

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. SouthState pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 22.15% 9.85% 1.17% RBB Bancorp 19.06% 8.41% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthState and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SouthState and RBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $2.23 billion 2.80 $494.31 million $6.46 12.69 RBB Bancorp $236.17 million 1.38 $42.47 million $2.43 7.08

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SouthState and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 4 2 0 2.33 RBB Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

SouthState presently has a consensus target price of $88.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SouthState is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

SouthState has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SouthState beats RBB Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.