Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.86.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.14 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,238,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 843,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 471,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

