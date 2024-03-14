SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $201.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

