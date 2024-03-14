SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.3% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,348,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,017. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

