SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Boosted by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 482,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after buying an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after buying an additional 2,688,472 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

