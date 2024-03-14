SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,844,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 331,034 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,829,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPMD stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $52.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.