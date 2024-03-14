SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.46. 5,401,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,572. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

