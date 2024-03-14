SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 1.74% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,002,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONEY traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $104.79. 763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $805.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

