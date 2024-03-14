SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 103,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 84,838 shares.The stock last traded at $138.28 and had previously closed at $138.81.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average of $125.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

