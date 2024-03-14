SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $535.83. 382,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

