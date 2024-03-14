St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Buys 1,712 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $320.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

