St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 10,133,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,571,219. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

