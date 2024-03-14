Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £160,271.65 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £160,271.65 ($205,344.84).

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.2 %

Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 1.53 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 651.67 ($8.35). 14,336,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,949. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 766.60 ($9.82). The company has a market cap of £17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 617.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 662.84.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,619.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.89) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.81) to GBX 1,050 ($13.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.26) to GBX 868 ($11.12) in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 919.71 ($11.78).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

