Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £160,271.65 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £160,271.65 ($205,344.84).
Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 1.53 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 651.67 ($8.35). 14,336,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,949. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 766.60 ($9.82). The company has a market cap of £17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 617.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 662.84.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,619.05%.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
